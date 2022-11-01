Google Cloud on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), the public transport bus service provider for the twin cities of Pune & Pimpri Chinchwad and PMRDA region.

The aim is to build an intelligent transit management system and feed system to track buses live on Google Maps.

PMPML has hardware installed on their buses which are capable of sending real-time data.

The collaboration with Google Cloud will help them ingest real-time data from all applicable buses from the OBU (on board unit) system installed on the PMPML buses.

Once published on Google Maps, ‘Live Transit Updates’ service will allow commuters to track buses in real time on Google Maps.

“This partnership aspires to not only improve commuter experiences but also improve the internal efficiencies of PMPML over time in a scalable and replicable fashion leveraging transformational technologies like Cloud and data analytics. It will change the landscape of the public transport system,” said Om Prakash Bakoria, IAS, Chairman & Managing Director, PMPML.

PMPML operates 371 routes around the Pune Metropolitan Region, including 117 Rainbow BRT routes that ply on the seven bus rapid transit corridors.

The system will be further extended to include the features of transport analytics, including asset tracking, predictive maintenance and incident response in the next phase to reduce the operational cost and increase the revenue, said Google Cloud.

“We are thrilled to work so closely with the PMPML team. I believe this technology has the power to be replicated across different cities and states in India and make life easier for commuters.” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director at Google Cloud India.

Google Cloud will work through its premier partner Niveus Solutions Pvt Ltd and others for the engagement in Pune.

