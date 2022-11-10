HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Google confirms bug in Fitbit app that counts inaccurate calories

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has confirmed a bug in the Fitbit app of the Pixel Watch that counts calories inaccurately.

According to 9to5Google, Pixel Watch users have noticed that calories counted on the Pixel Watch differ from those of other smartwatches or fitness trackers, such as the Galaxy Watch 5 or Apple Watch.

As smartwatches will never be 100 per cent accurate in terms of calorie counts, it was odd to notice Google’s new smartwatch varying so much.

The folks over at Android Police discovered that, when compared to a Galaxy Watch 4, their Pixel Watch would count up to 50 per cent more calories burned.

Google has since confirmed to the outlet that this isn’t meant to happen, and is instead a software glitch, reports 9to5Google.

The Pixel Watch calculates calories burned based on the users’ heart rate, and activities, and compares that with their age, height, and weight, just like other smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Google also clarified that calorie counts during workouts are behaving as normal.

If there is a difference between the Pixel Watch and other devices in that regard and the user’s data is accurate, the difference can be chalked up to the different algorithms that Fitbit uses versus the competition, said the report.

20221110-162004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC favours CA exam in July, agrees to consider opt-out option...

    Scientists develop molecular sensor to identify therapeutic drugs

    Pharmaceutical drug cartel busted, say Punjab Police

    Mobile health tech can aid elderly with heart disease