SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Contacts adds ‘Highlights’ tab on Android

NewsWire
0
0

Google has added a new ‘Highlight’ tab to its contact management service ‘Google Contacts’ on Android.

The new tab appears between ‘Contacts’ and ‘Fix & manage’ in the Material You bottom bar, reports 9To5Google.

Below the search field, users get a grid of ‘Favorites’ that includes four icons in a row, where users get four of their favourite contacts.

Users can also easily ‘Add’ new ones from the top-right corner.

Under the ‘Favorites’, users get the ‘Recents’ section, which is a two-tab list that starts with ‘View recently’.

Whereas, ‘Added recently’ rounds out the list and is the most useful part of the new user interface (UI).

With the change, Contacts is now a three-tab application.

“This new Highlights tab could be the primary way people use Google Contacts. Instead of scrolling, they could just search, while the grid is more visual and friendly than the list,” the report said.

20221226-121802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sony announces new PlayStation Plus subscriptions

    Apple joins Goldman Sachs to launch high-yield savings accounts for users

    Cyber criminals issue fake ration cards by breaching J’khand govt’s system

    WhatsApp starts rolling out new calling interface for select Android users