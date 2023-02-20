SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Contacts now let users add & edit contacts from sidebar

NewsWire
0
0

Google announced that it is rolling out a new feature to its contact management service ‘Google Contacts’, which will allow users to create new contacts and edit existing contacts from the “Contacts sidebar”.

Earlier, visiting “contacts.google.com” was the only method to edit or add a Google Contact, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

“Whether you want to edit contacts faster or create contacts more easily, this update streamlines the contact management experience.”

To edit an existing contact, expand the side panel in Google Workspace, open the Contacts application, then click on a contact, select the “Edit” icon at the top right, change the information and select the “Save” option.

Whereas, for creating a contact from scratch, open the Contacts application from the vertical App bar on the right, click the “Create contact” option, enter the contact’s name, add the contact information and select the “Save” option.

Moreover, this feature doesn’t have admin control.

In December last year, the tech giant had rolled out its Illustrations tool to its contact management service on Android, which allows users to create a custom profile picture.

20230220-093603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung to pay $150 mn to Nanoco in QLED patent suit...

    Twitter sues Musk as he walks out of $44 bn deal

    Indian space sector’s first half eventful outside the launch pad

    Microsoft may let you play games on Teams soon