INDIA

Google Docs for Android to now open into edit mode

NewsWire
0
2

Google has announced that it is revamping the “first open experience” in Docs on Android devices.

Last month, the company had announced a more creation-focused experience when first opening the Sheets and Slides apps on Android devices.

Now, this is extending to the Docs app, “which will now start in edit mode,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

“Additionally, the formatting toolbar will be more visible, you will see an I-beam cursor, and tapping once exposes an on-screen keyboard unless a physical keyboard is attached.”

Also, the tech giant announced an option to insert a link and press the tab key to convert the link into a smart chip in Google Sheets.

Users can access this feature when they copy and paste email addresses or links to Drive files, Maps places or Youtube videos into a Sheet.

Meanwhile, last month, Google had announced that it was making ‘paginated mode’ default on Docs for Android.

This sets up the Google Doc with pages and page breaks in the app, enabling a more cohesive visual design between the web and mobile.

2023071036852

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mallorca Championships: Eubanks reaches first ATP semifinal as Lopez plays final...

    Hry: State Vigilance Bureau nabs politician, books officials for fraud

    Cumulative vaccination in India crosses 13.22 cr mark

    After more than a decade, Adnan Sami to perform live in...