SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Docs rolls out code blocks for easier formatting

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has started to roll out a new smart canvas feature in Docs, that allows users to easily format and display code in Docs with code blocks.

Previously, when working in Google Docs, collaborators who wanted to present code had to paste it in the document and then manually apply styles by highlighting syntax, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Wednesday.

The new feature gives users the ability to visualise code with industry standards, making code readable and collaboration much easier.

This feature does not have admin control.

To format and display code in a Doc, go to Insert > Building blocks > Code blocks > choose the programming language or search @ > Code blocks > choose the programming language.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had rolled out a new Material You toggle design to its Docs, Sheets and Slides.

It is designed like a pill, therefore the Material 3 (M3) switch is larger than the previous one.

20221215-095804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biometric privacy lawsuit claims to cross $8 bn by 2025: Gartner

    Russia to partner with ISS at least till 2028: Report

    Californian commuters inhaling high levels of carcinogens: Study

    Australian science agency opens testing facility for lunar rovers