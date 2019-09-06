Google Docs will now display word count as you type

San Francisco, Sep 11 (IANS) Search giant Google is rolling out a new capability for G Suite customers to see their word count as they type on docs, to make their life a bit easier.

“We have heard that displaying this information is helpful to users working on docs that require minimum or maximum word count,” Google said in a blog post.

Users often need to see the word count in the documents they write. Instead of going to “Tools” and then to “Word Count” each time you want to view this information, now, you can simply select “Tools”, then go to “Word count” and then select “Display word count while typing” to continuously display it in the lower left corner of your doc.

If you click on the word count box, you can also view more information, like the page count, character count (with and without spaces). To see the word count of a specific section of text, simply highlight that section in your doc.

According to Google, the feature will be enabled by default once it rolls out to users, but one can also turn it off by heading to “Tools”, then “Word Count” and ticking the ‘Display word count while typing’ option.

Google Docs word count box has already started rolling out for all G Suite editions. It will be fully available with a full rollout by next month.

–IANS

wh/sdr/gb/kr