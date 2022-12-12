BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Google Doodle celebrates ‘The Sun Queen’ of solar energy

NewsWire
0
0

Maria Telkes, nicknamed “The Sun Queen”, one of the first pioneers of solar energy who believed the power of the sun could change human lives, is the subject of Monday’s Google Doodle.

Dr Telkes was born on December 12, 1900, in Budapest, Hungary, and studied physical chemistry at Eotvos Lorand University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 1920 and her PhD in 1924. The following year, she relocated to the US and accepted a position as a biophysicist, becoming a US citizen in 1937.

She went on to work as a member of the Solar Energy Committee at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). During World War II, the US government asked her to assist in the development of a solar distiller that converted seawater into fresh water.

In 1948, she created the Dover Sun House in partnership with architect Eleanor Raymond. They were featured in the media for the success of the solar-heated home, which popularised the term ‘solar energy’.

She has also assisted in the research of solar energy at prestigious institutions such as New York University, Princeton University, and the University of Delaware. She has over 20 patents and has worked as a consultant for numerous energy companies.

Dr Telkes became the first person to receive The Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award on this day in 1952. She died on December 2, 1995, in the Hungarian capital.

20221212-144003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israeli, Jordanian ministers discuss economic cooperation: Israeli statement

    India’s overall economic activity remains strong despite third wave: RBI Bulletin

    Vikram Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar vice-chairman, passes away

    Dunzo raises $240 mn led by Reliance Retail Ventures to expand...