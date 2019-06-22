Google favours Warren, Facebook Harris in presidential campaign

San Francisco, June 27 (IANS) Staffers at Internet giant Google are backing Elizabeth Warren while those at Facebook are supporting Kamala Harris, revealed a report that stated many employees at big tech firms have donated for primary US presidential campaigns in the first quarter (Q1) of 2019.

“Kamala Harris, with $68,000 in individual donations, was the top recipient of donations for presidential candidates this quarter from employees of Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter, according to data from GovPredict, a political analytics platform,” the Recode reported on Wednesday.

The California senator was followed by senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — both of whom have been the most aggressive in criticising the behaviour of tech firms and calling for their regulation.

US President Donald Trump also received a few thousand dollars, however Democrats were the main beneficiaries.

“Google employees gave the largest share of donations – $31,000 – to Warren while Microsoft and Amazon employees favoured Washington Governor Jay Inslee, while Apple workers favoured senator Cory Booker.

“Facebook gave the largest share of its money to Harris. Twitter, which is much smaller than these other companies but which we included because of its political importance, saw the biggest share of employee donations go to senator Kirsten Gillibrand,” added the report.

–IANS

ksc/mag/bg