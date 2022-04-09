SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Fi drastically cuts prices of unlimited phone plans

NewsWire
0
0

Google has dropped prices of its Fi unlimited phone plans and rates now start at $20 per month per line for four or more lines, compared to the previous starting price of $30 per month.

At this new lower price, Simply Unlimited will continue to be Google’s most affordable unlimited plan especially for families and groups.

“We’re also adding more high-speed data — an increase from 22GB to 35GB,” said Dhwani Shah, Product Manager, Google Fi.

Google Fi service provides telephone calls, SMS and mobile broadband using cellular networks.

The company is also including 5GB of hotspot tethering and adding unlimited calling within Canada and Mexico.

The Unlimited Plus plan now starts at $40 per month per line for four or more lines, compared to the previous price of $45 per month.

Under this plan, the company will provide 50GB data from the earlier 22GB per month, along with unlimited calling within Canada and Mexico at no extra cost.

With Unlimited Plus, you’ll use your data on up to four additional devices with data-only SIMs at no extra cost and 100GB of cloud storage with Google One, said Shah.

You also get international calls to more than 50 destinations and international data abroad in over 200 destinations.

The Flexible plan will be $17 per month per line for four lines for unlimited calls and text, plus $10 per GB for data at home and abroad, said the company.

20220409-181403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google lands in trouble over ‘Deceptive’ Pixel 4 radio ads

    CSIR DG hails efforts of labs in fight against Covid-19

    Affordable Sony India earbuds offer customised sound, long battery

    Indian scientists finds carbon-rich stars steal heavy elements from low mass...