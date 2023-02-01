SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Fi suffers data breach, customer info compromised

Google has confirmed that its cell network provider Google Fi suffered a data breach, which is likely related to T-Mobile’s recent security breach which exposed millions of customer records.

According to TechCrunch, Google Fi’s primary network provider informed the company that suspicious activity had been detected regarding a third-party support system containing a “limited amount” of customer data.

Last month, the US telecommunication provider T-Mobile has been hit again in a data breach, involving 37 million customers. This was the eighth time T-Mobile has been hacked since 2018.

The telecom company said in a US SEC filing that the “bad actor” started stealing the data, which includes “name, billing address, email, phone number, date of birth, T-Mobile account number and information such as the number of lines on the account and plan features,” since November 25, 2022.

The report said that the hackers accessed limited customer information in the case of Google Fi, including phone numbers, account status, SIM card serial numbers, as well as details about customers’ mobile service plans, including whether they selected unlimited SMS or international roaming.

Moreover, the tech giant said that the hackers did not take customers’ personal information or payment card data, passwords, PINs or the contents of text messages or calls.

The company in an email to customers stated that it is working with an unnamed network provider to “identify and implement measures to secure the data on that third-party system and notify everyone potentially impacted”, the report mentioned.

It further added that there was no access to Google’s systems or any systems managed by the company.

— IANS

