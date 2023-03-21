SCI-TECHWORLD

Google giving some Pixel Superfans chance to try Bard AI

Tech giant Google is giving some Pixel Superfans the chance to try out its OpenAI’s ChatGPT competitor “Bard”.

The Bard is not publicly available yet, but the tech giant is allowing a “small, randomly selected group of Pixel Superfans” to get access first, reports The Verge.

However, the company is not allowing the Superfans to try out Bard immediately, it is just keeping them on a waitlist for early access once they sign up.

“Meet Bard, an early experiment by Google that lets you collaborate with generative AI. We’d like to offer you– a member of our Pixel Superfan community– early access so you can get started as soon as Bard launches, and share your feedback,” the tech giant wrote in an email to users.

Google had unveiled its new artificial intelligence (AI) service ‘Bard’ last month to compete against ChatGPT, and said that it is opened up to “trusted testers.”

According to the tech giant, Bard is an “experimental conversational AI service” which is powered by Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA).

The tool aims to combine the depth of the “world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models”. Also, it uses data from the web to provide fresh and high-quality responses.

