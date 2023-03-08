INDIASCI-TECH

Google honours women supporting each other with doodle on Women’s day

Tech giant Google on Wednesday celebrated International Women’s Day with a doodle that illustrates various ways women support each other.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide.

“The vignettes within each “GOOGLE” letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other’s quality of life,” Google said in a statement.

The illustration shows women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere; women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights; women who are primary caregivers to people of all walks of life; and women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood.

In addition, when one clicks on the Doodle, purple confetti falls on the screen, and women raise purple flags while wearing wristbands in the same shade.

“What it means to be a woman certainly can’t all be captured in one image,” said Alyssa Winans, the doodle artist, who created the illustration, in the statement.

The doodle is “merely a jumping off point to reflect on how broad, complex, nuanced, and powerful the notion of womanhood is”, Winans added.

“In honour of women across the globe who are supporting each other across all aspects of life — Happy International Women’s Day!” Google said.

