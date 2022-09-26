INDIASCI-TECH

Google India’s govt affairs and public policy head Archana Gulati quits

Archana Gulati, Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google India, has moved on from the company in just five months at the key job, sources said on Monday.

The reason for her resignation was not yet clear, according to sources.

Her resignation comes at a time when the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is set to announce its verdict in an investigation into the search giant’s Play Store policies.

The company did not immediately comment on the development.

Gulati earlier worked as Joint Secretary, Digital Communications, NITI Aayog and joined Google in May this year.

The CCI has been in discussions with the Alliance of Digital India Federation (ADIF), Match group and other app companies in the country over alleged anti-competition practices of Google Play Store.

Google enforced a 30 per cent commission for all Play Store transactions in 2020, which was criticised by the Indian app developers.

Earlier this month, Google rolled out the next phase of its pilot in India to let users explore alternative billing options for app purchases on Play Store.

All non-gaming developers in India can now sign up to participate in the pilot and offer the choice to their mobile and tablet users.

“We will be sharing more in the coming months as we continue to build and iterate with our pilot partners,” the company had said.

Meanwhile, vernacular social gaming platform WinZO Games has challenged Google’s recent policy in the Delhi High Court for the selective inclusion of only daily fantasy sports (DFS) and Rummy games on its Play Store that leaves out several skill gaming platforms and local developers.

