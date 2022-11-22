SCI-TECHWORLD

Google introduces new AR features to shop for beauty products, shoes

NewsWire
0
0

Google has introduced new ways to shop in AR (Augmented Reality) on Google, including a photo library for users to find their foundation shade and a way to see sneakers in their space.

Foundation is the most-searched category within makeup. It’s also one of the most personal products you can buy — a slight change in colour or tone can make a huge difference, Google said in a blogpost.

With assistance from beauty brands, Google’s new photo library features 148 models representing a range of skin tones, ages, genders, face shapes, ethnicities, and skin types.

To use this feature users will need to search for a foundation shade on Google across a range of prices and brands, like “Clinique Even Better Foundation”, according to the blogpost.

Users will then see what that foundation looks like on models with a similar skin tone, including before and after shots, to help them decide which one works best for them.

Moreover, the new feature also allows users to try out products in 3D and AR.

Users can spin, zoom and see the shoes in their space as they decide if the colour, laces, tread or sole fit their style.

Users will need to search for a sneaker type, like “Shop blue VANS sneakers,” and tap “View in my space”, the blogpost added.

20221122-063100

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Money laundering via buying, selling NFTs a growing sector: Report

    Apple restores service after outage for 2nd straight day

    Sony’s upcoming gaming service likely to have three subscription tiers

    New NASA mission launched to study airborne mineral dust