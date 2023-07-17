INDIA

Google introduces new media viewer for Chat on Android

Google has introduced a new media viewer for Google Chat on Android devices, which improves the media browsing experience.

“Now, media thumbnails open faster in full screen, repeat playback is quicker, and you can swipe between all of the media in the conversation,” the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

The company also added a shared media option that allows users to quickly browse through all media shared in a Chat conversation, which is accessible from the conversation as well as from the full-screen view of every media
item.

Moreover, the tech giant mentioned that currently it timeout any queries that take longer than five minutes for Connected Sheets.

However, now, it has extended the timeout time from five minutes to 10 minutes for BigQuery and Looker.

Also, Looker users are now able to filter by measures in a pivot table, which allows for even more targeted analysis on Connected Sheets.

Moreover, they will be able to filter by value in a pivot table on Connected Sheets.

