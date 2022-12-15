SCI-TECHWORLD

Google introduces Search Status Dashboard to provide real-time service outages

NewsWire
0
0

Google has introduced a “Search Status Dashboard” that will inform users of real-time service outages if there’s an issue with crawling, indexing, or serving search results.

Earlier, the company had worked with their Site Reliability Engineers (SRE) to externalise these disruptions on its Google Search Central Twitter account.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve been working with our SREs on improved ways to make information about major incidents generally accessible and useful,” Google said in a blogpost.

The goal was to make reporting issues quick, accurate, and easy. As a result, we have launched a new status dashboard and simplified the process of communicating during incidents,” it added.

This dashboard will report the widespread issues occurring in the last 7 days, with some details and the current status of the incident.

A widespread issue refers to a problem with a Search system that affects many sites or Search users at once.

To communicate incidents and updates, the company says “once we confirm with SREs that there is an ongoing, widespread issue in Search, we strive to post an incident on the dashboard within an hour, and to provide successive updates within 12 hours”.

20221215-132804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Customisable EQ feature arrives on Google Pixel Buds Pro

    Microsoft open-sources code for 3D Movie Maker

    PSLV rocket lifts off with India’s new ‘eye in the sky’...

    ‘Samsung’ most commonly-used passwords in 2021: Study