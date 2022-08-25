BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Google joins MeitY, launches pan-India effort to improve online safety

Google on Thursday launched several initiatives, including new investment and collaboration with the IT Ministry, to safeguard people in India from online harm.

The company launched a cybersecurity up-skilling programme for nearly 100,000 developers, IT, and start-up professionals across the country, at its ‘Safer With Google’ event.

Google.org also granted $2 million (Rs 16 crore) to non-profit organisations, including Collective Good Foundation, Point Of View and HelpAge India, to empower high-risk groups such as women, micro entrepreneurs, seniors and the LGBTQ community.

The tech giant said it is also starting a multilingual user awareness campaign supported by the MeitY and Digital India Corporation to encourage millions of internet users to adopt better practices for safer digital transactions.

“As India progresses towards becoming a truly digitally-enabled economy, it is critical that the opportunity of connectivity not come at the price of online safety, and we all come together to build a safer internet for millions of Indians,” said Sanjay Gupta, VP and Country Head, Google India.

Google said it will flag off a multi-city, mixed format cybersecurity Roadshow to reach approximately 100,000 developers, IT and start-up professionals with unique tools, detailed guidance, and best practices on building safer apps by embedding security in all phases of development and adopting modern IT services.

“As more and more citizens become included into the digital economy and derive the benefit of direct access to payments and transfer which are crucial to their progress and prosperity, we have been consciously creating infrastructure, capabilities, and programs that protect our citizens and our country from cyber threats,” said Abhishek Singh, President and CEO, NeGD and MyGov, MD and CEO, Digital India Corporation.

