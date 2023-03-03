SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Keep's new feature lets users 'pin' notes to home screen on Android

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out a new feature on its note-taking service ‘Google Keep’ that will allow users to “pin” a note or list to their home screen on Android devices.

Also, the pinned notes can be edited in the Keep application with a single tap, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Thursday.

“Lists enable you to toggle checkboxes directly on the note without having to open the Keep app.”

The pinned notes and lists will also reflect the background colours and reminders present within the Keep application.

Moreover, a collaborator icon will appear at the bottom of the note to indicate when it is a shared note between two or more people.

This feature doesn’t have admin control.

“By giving you quick and easy access to your most important notes and lists on your home screen, we hope this feature increases your productivity while using the Keep app,” the company said.

