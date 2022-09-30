INDIASCI-TECH

Google kills its Could gaming dream, others to follow suit?

Google has announced to shut down its Cloud gaming service called Stadia from January 18 as it never posed any real threat to giants like Sony and Microsoft, while people’s interest in the Internet-based Cloud gaming has not picked up yet.

Launched in November 2019, Google had big plans for Stadia but not many people bought its dream, as a steady and super-fast Internet connection was always required to play Cloud-based gaming.

Google later offered some promotions to popularise Stadia but to no avail.

In February 2021, the company announced to shut down its in-house Stadia game development division, as it sees a great adoption of its technology by third-party developers and publishers to create world-class games.

Amazon has also launched its Luna Cloud gaming service, but the market overall for Cloud gaming has not picked well.

Microsoft Xbox is offering some good Cloud-based games and Amazon’s Luna is expanding too.

Streaming giant Netflix has ramped up its dream to make it big in Cloud gaming, as the company hunts for professionals to take on Cloud gaming services like Sony PlayStation Now, Google Stadia, Apple Arcade and Amazon Luna.

Apple is also adding new games to Apple Arcade on a regular basis and has surpassed 200 available titles.

Apple has been working with both indie developers and big name gaming companies on Apple Arcade titles since it was launched and in April 2021, Apple began re-releasing classic titles like Fruit Ninja, Monument Valley, Mini Metro, Threes and more.

