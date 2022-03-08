INDIASCI-TECH

Google launches anti-harassment filter to help women journalists

By NewsWire
0
0

Google on Tuesday launched an open source anti-harassment tool called ‘Harassment Manager’ to help women journalists and activists, especially those covering controversial topics or living under autocratic governments, manage online abuse.

Google’s Jigsaw unit has released the code for the open source anti-harassment tool on Microsoft-owned open source repository GitHub.

‘Harassment Manager’ allows users to document and manage abuse targeted at them on social media, starting with Twitter.

“It helps users easily identify and document harmful posts, mute or block perpetrators of harassment and hide harassing replies to their own tweets. Individuals can review tweets based on hashtag, username, keyword or date, and leverage our Perspective API to detect comments that are most likely to be toxic,” Jigsaw said in a post.

In addition to the partnership with Twitter, the effort also involved collaborations with several NGOs in the journalism and human rights space.

The Harassment Manager code is now available on Github, open sourced for developers and non-governmental organisations to build and adapt for free.

“Our hope is that this technology provides a resource for people who are facing harassment online, especially female journalists, activists, politicians and other public figures, who deal with disproportionately high toxicity online,” Jigsaw noted.

The company also looks forward to seeing developers and organisations tailor it to their specific needs and use the technology to help other at-risk populations.

20220308-162604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.