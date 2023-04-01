SCI-TECHWORLD

Google launches Nearby Share Beta for Windows

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has launched its Nearby Share for Windows as a beta application that will help users to transfer files between their Android device and PC.

The Nearby Share Beta for Windows app is currently available as a direct download from android.com for Windows 10 and newer with “ARM devices not supported,” reports 9To5Google.

On the users’ PC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi must be turned on, with the company specifying a 16-foot (5-meter) transfer range between devices.

It allows users to “quickly transfer photos, videos, documents, audio files or entire folders between your Android device and Windows PCs.”

According to the tech giant, it will be helpful for users who want to “edit your photos on a larger screen or organise your digital folders.”

Currently, this beta is rolling out in the US and select regions globally, the report said.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the tech giant had rolled out new Material You design for its Nearby Share app on Android phones and tablets.

The Material You revamp added visual changes to the main UI users interact with on the Nearby Share app.

20230401-101803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amazon’s Cloud arm AWS hits annualised sales run rate of over...

    From cell coding to personal data ownership: 9 technologies to shape...

    Pandemic caused detrimental effect on kids’ mental health: Study

    Galaxy M33 5G with 6000mAh battery launched in India