Google launches Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries

In an effort to provide Google Workspace to more small business owners, the tech giant has launched the Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries.

“We are excited to provide #GoogleWorkspace to more small business owners. Today, we are launching the Google Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries,” Google Workspace wrote in a tweet.

Google Workspace Individual keeps users on a @gmail.com address and offers 1 TB of storage and more features across Gmail, Google Calendar, and Meet.

The plan costs $9.99 per month in the US.

The service debuted in five countries in 2021 before expanding to Europe and Asia a year later.

After adding 20 new markets, Google Workspace Individual is now available in 52 countries.

Meanwhile, Google has said it will delete personal accounts and their content that haven’t been used or signed in for at least two years.

The company said it will purge the content in inactive accounts within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube and Google Photos.

Google also said that it will not immediately impact users with an inactive account and the earliest the company will begin deleting accounts is December 2023.

