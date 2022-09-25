INDIASCI-TECH

Google likely not to change Pixel 7 series prices

NewsWire
0
0

As Google prepares to launch its next Pixel 7 smartphone series, a new report claims that there will not be any price change from the Pixel 6 series.

Google has already confirmed that the next-generation Pixel 7 series will come to India, to be available on Flipkart.

Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii tweeted the prices for the upcoming devices — $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro.

“From a source I trust 100 per cent, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target’s systems. First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colours,” he said in a tweet.

“Pixel 7 Pro, codenamed Cheetah, will cost $899, available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colours,” he added.

For Pixel lovers, it is good news as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were already priced really well and both the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22 start at $799.

Reports say that Pixel 7 will have a 6.3-inch display, slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen available on the Pixel 6.

The Tensor G2 chipset will power the series, which is all set to launch on October 6. The new chipset will utilise the same CPU as the original Tensor.

The tech giant first teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at I/O in May, and is likely to launch the device next month, alongside the Pixel Watch.

20220925-101203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kidney transplant racket busted in Delhi, 10 arrested

    OPS slams DMK for pressuring returning officer in Urban polls

    UP’s Abhyuday scheme helps students crack UPSC, JEE exams

    ED raids at CSI Kerala diocese