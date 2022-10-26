INDIASCI-TECH

Google logs highest selling week ever for Pixel smartphones: Pichai

NewsWire
0
0

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that the company recently had its highest selling week ever for the Pixel 7 series of smartphones.

Earlier this month, Google introduced the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro and the very first Pixel Watch.

“We’ve also previewed more detail about the Pixel Tablet, which is coming in 2023. Pixel combines our foundational technologies, AI, Android and our Google Tensor G2 processor to bring state-of-the-art AI directly to the device,” Pichai said during the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer industry-leading photography features that can unblur or sharpen photos and shoot cinema-quality videos.

“We recently had our highest selling week ever for Pixel, and I’m really proud of the positive reviews so far,” he mentioned.

Powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G2 processor and shipping with Android 13, Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 in India.

Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch immersive display, a polished aluminium frame and a camera bar in three colours: Snow, Obsidian, and a new Hazel colour.

Google has also introduced its latest release of Android.

“Android 13 offers new personalisation features, improved privacy controls and a more seamless experience with connected devices,” said Pichai.

He also revealed that Google Workspace is now being used by more than 8 million businesses and organisations worldwide.

“We are investing deeply from the silicon to the OS to powerful software experiences because it’s a big opportunity to move computing forward and build deeper relationships with people who love using Google products,” said Pichai.

20221026-101606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP cornered in bypolls reduced excise duty on fuel: Cong

    DJ abducted, brutally thrashed over rising fame

    Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar national highway

    BJP stands for ‘Becho Janata ki Property’: KTR