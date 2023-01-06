SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Maps’ navigation feature on Wear OS now works without phone

Tech giant Google has announced that its web mapping platform, Google Maps, for Wear OS now supports the turn-by-turn navigation feature on long-term evolution (LTE) watches, without needing a phone.

If users have an LTE-enabled watch, or their watch is connected to the internet via WiFi, they can now enjoy having Maps on their wrist, the tech giant said in a support page.

When users allow location on their phone, navigation will work on their watch even when their phone is locked.

“This is especially helpful when you’re out for a run or ride and have left your phone behind but want to take a detour or need help finding your way home,” the company said.

Meanwhile, in August last year, the tech giant had announced that the Google Maps application for Wear OS would get support for offline navigation.

The change would allow navigation to continue even if users left their phones behind.

