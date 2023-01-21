SCI-TECHWORLD

Google may introduce ChatGPT competitor in May

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google is preparing to introduce at least 20 artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools and a search chatbot during its annual developer conference in May this year, amid pressure from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the media reported.

The chatbot powered by AI, ChatGPT, has overtaken the tech world over the past several months because it can give people the information they need in an understandable way, reports Engadget.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has declared a “code red” and boosted AI development, as the tech giant sees ChatGPT as a threat to its search business.

According to a slide deck, the tech giant’s AI projects include an image generation tool, an upgraded version of AI Test Kitchen, a TikTok-style green screen mode for YouTube and a tool that can create videos to summarise other clips.

The company is also likely to be working on a feature named Shopping Try-on, a wallpaper creator for Pixel phones and AI-driven tools that might help developers to create Android applications.

The slide deck also mentioned “copyright, privacy and antitrust” as the primary risks of AI tech.

“Pichai reportedly brought in Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin last month to meet with current leaders, review AI plans and offer input,” the report said.

20230121-123603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Gurugram

    Flipkart losses widens to Rs 4,362 cr in FY22, up 51%

    Tech Mahindra inaugurates 5G innovation lab in US

    Telegram introduces ‘No-SIM Signup’ feature in India