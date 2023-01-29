SCI-TECHWORLD

Google may remove Chrome’s screenshot editing tool

Tech giant Google is reportedly scrapping its Chrome’s screenshot editing feature, after months of development.

The tech giant began developing a tool for editing screenshots directly in the desktop browser more than a year ago, reports Android Police.

The report mentioned that after months of development, this feature, which was first introduced in Chrome Canary version 98, seemed intended to be released outside of its feature flag as a tool accessible to all users.

According to Chromium changes made earlier this week, the screenshot tool is expected to vanish, at least in its current form.

A series of commits made by engineers on the Chromium Gerrit, where updates to Chrome’s open-source code base are submitted, entirely removed the screenshot editing feature from the browser.

It usually takes around 10 weeks for commits in Chromium to make their way to Chrome stable, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a new security option to block insecure hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP) downloads in Chrome.

