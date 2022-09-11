SCI-TECHWORLD

Google may unveil cheaper Chromecast in October

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google is likely readying to launch a cheaper Chromecast, which might be sold for $30 (Rs 2,390 approx) in October.

According to GSMArena, a set of photos obtained by TecnoBlog shows images of a new, cheaper Chromecast that looks exactly like the Chromecast with Google TV.

As per the report, though it is visually identical to the Chromecast with Google TV launched in 2020, it carries a different model number — G454V.

This model has gone throughAFederal Communications Commission (FCC) certification already and it is rumoured to be different internally.

This unreleased Chromecast will run an Amlogic S805X2 chip with AV1 support and 2GB RAM. While it is less powerful than the 4K model, it is expected to support up to 1080p output resolution, the report said.

This cheaper Chromecast is expected to come with a voice remote, as per WinFuture.

This new lower-cost Chromecast could arrive during Google’s October 6 event, where it will fully launch the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch and rumour has it there will be some more Nest Home devices coming as well.

20220911-123402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zoom fixes most dangerous meeting bug on Apple macOS

    SpaceX launches Italian Earth-observation satellite

    China stares at 1 mn EV shortfall due to chip shortage...

    US woman tracks partner via Apple AirTag, allegedly kills him