INDIASCI-TECH

Google Meet to automatically zoom in on your face for more visibility

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has announced a new feature for Meet users to improve visibility by automatically framing the video.

Before a user attends a meeting, Meet will automatically frame the video to ensure that everyone is equally visible, the company said in a blogpost.

There are no motion disturbances that could draw attention away from the meeting’s subject because the automatic framing only happens once. But the video can be reframed manually at any time.

This feature does not have an admin control. By default, this function will be disabled, however, it can be turned on by the user.

The new feature is scheduled to roll out on November 2, the company said.

The feature was first announced during the Google Cloud Next 2022.

Earlier, the company had announced a Meet feature that enable users to unmute themselves by holding down the spacebar and to mute themselves again by releasing it.

The company said it will make it easier for users to participate in their meetings by quickly unmuting to say something.

‘This feature helps in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself. This feature is OFF by default and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings,’ the company said.

The company said it changed how the ‘Hey Google’ voice control works for Google Meet hardware devices.

With this update, the Google Assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting.

20221015-121606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s friendly with Belarus on track ‘as of now’, says Stimac

    Stalin for solemn marking of Karunanidhi’s third death anniversary

    Assam BJP MLAs likely to meet on Sunday to choose new...

    Ancestral profession of snake charming losing shine in Jharkhand village