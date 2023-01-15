BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Google Meet users can now see speaker notes while presenting Slides

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has announced that it is adding a new feature which will allow users to view their speaker notes within Google Meet, while presenting Google Slides.

Users just have to click the new speaker notes button in the Slides controls bar in Meet to display their speaker notes within the call, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

With the new feature, users can present with greater confidence and engage with their audience without having to switch between notes and slides.

Moreover, this feature does not have admin control and is not available to users with personal Google Accounts.

Meanwhile, in October last year, the tech giant had introduced the ability to present Google Slides directly in Google Meet with which users could engage with their audience all in one screen by presenting Slides from Meet.

“This updated experience can help you present with greater confidence and ultimately make digital interactions feel more like when you’re physically together,” the company had said.

20230115-113402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bold steps bring J&K closer to world; 50% stamp duty waiver...

    Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains closed for traffic

    Aurobindo Pharma acquires domestic formulations biz of Veritaz Healthcare

    ‘Market must count all costs in Russian oil flow upheaval’