SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Meet users can now share access to presented content

NewsWire
0
0

Google is rolling out a new feature to its video-communication service ‘Google Meet’ which will allow users to share access to the content they are presenting in a meeting with attendees, including everyone on the Calendar guest list.

While making the presentation, the users can share the file from the floating action menu or via the suggestion in the Meet Chat, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

The new feature is helpful because by allowing sharing directly from Meet, users can easily share presented content without having to switch into another window to grant access.

“This makes it easier for meeting attendees to follow along with your presentation, find and reference your material later on, and continue working on action items from the meeting,” Google said.

Moreover, the company also announced that whenever users paste a link into the meeting chat, they will be “prompted with the file access dialogue.”

From there, users can adjust access as needed and choose to attach the file to the calendar event.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced that it is adding a new feature which will allow users to view their speaker notes within Google Meet, while presenting Google Slides.

Users just have to click the new speaker notes button in the Slides controls bar in Meet to display their speaker notes within the call.

20230130-093003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Snapchat, Tiktok may up depression in adults

    Twitter confirms Edit Tweet test, to arrive for Blue users first

    NAND flash prices to decline in 2nd half amid sluggish demand

    Samsung may launch ‘Self Repair Assistant’ app for DIYers