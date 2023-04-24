SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Messages’ auto-organising categories disappear for some users

NewsWire
0
0

Google introduced the ability for Messages to automatically group SMS texts and RCS chats last year, but the categories have now disappeared for some users.

According to 9to5Google, this issue causes the All, Personal, and Business category chips under the search bar to disappear, as if the auto-organising feature had been disabled.

The “View messages by category” toggle and the option to select the “Primary category view” are no longer available in the Message Organisation section of Google Messages’ settings. However, the “Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hours” feature is still present.

The auto-organising categories, which utilise machine learning, were initially introduced in mid-2021 and were first rolled out in India.

By the beginning of 2022, the feature had been made available in other countries as well, the report said.

However, the tech giant initially said that this feature would aceroll out first to English users around the globe”.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the disappearance of auto-organising categories in Google Messages appears to be affecting some users and may be becoming more widespread.

At this time, it is uncertain whether this is a technical glitch or a deliberate removal of the feature due to low usage by Google.

Meanwhile, Google has added a contact’s profile photo to the top of conversations in messages for Android.

Messages have always allowed users to open Google Contacts by tapping a person’s name in the app bar — the company is now emphasising that shortcut by showing their profile pictures as well.

20230424-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google Messages may soon get redesigned voice recorder UI

    Elon Musk discussed ‘job cuts’ at Twitter with bankers

    Twitter bans 43,140 accounts in India for violating norms

    Astronomers discover 3 planets orbiting younger Sun-like star