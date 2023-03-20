Google is reportedly working on a redesigned voice recorder user interface (UI) for its instant messaging application ‘Google Messages’.

Currently, the users record a voice message by holding on the microphone icon and can also “Slide to cancel” at any time, while the duration is noted at the left of the bar, reports 9To5Google.

Once done, the message is placed in the text field which the users can listen to and delete.

However, with the redesigned voice recorder, Messages will start recording when users tap a new circular symbol, which is a smart modification to distinguish from the neighbouring Gboard microphone.

After finishing, users will be able to hit the stop button with the option to immediately play it back.

“This new Google Messages voice recorder is quite delightful with some whimsical touches/animations,” the report said.

Meanwhile, in January this year, it was reported that the tech giant will bring a new feature to its instant messaging application which will allow users to create their own user profile.

