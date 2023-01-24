SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Messages may soon let users make own profiles

NewsWire
0
0

Google will reportedly bring a new feature to its instant messaging application, Google Messages, which will allow users to create their own user profile.

A screenshot of the new profile page was shared by a Reddit user u/seeareeff but was actually discovered by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman, reports SamMobile.

The profile page was discovered by navigating to the application’s Settings menu and searching for profiles.

Currently, the page is not functional but once it becomes functional, users will be able to create their own profile with a photo, name and email address.

The feature is likely to provide users a visibility option to select who can view their profile — Public, Contacts or Only You.

If users select privacy to ‘Public’, everyone will be able to see their profile, including those to whom they respond.

This profile page is currently under development.

The company is also rolling out Google Messages’ new delivery indicators to more beta users.

While users will see a single circle indicator for sent messages, two circle indicators will be displayed side by side for delivered messages.

Also, the indicators will fill up after the text gets read, the report said

20230124-134004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Study shows grey matter loss post-Covid infection

    BYJU’s long delay in FY21 audit report filing alarms govt, company...

    Media SaaS platform Amagi becomes new unicorn after raising $95 mn

    Govt launches design-linked incentive scheme, extends telecom PLI by 1 year