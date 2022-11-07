SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Messages tests redesigned ‘photo picker’

NewsWire
0
0

Google has begun testing a newly designed gallery-focused ‘photo picker’ in its Messages feature.

The redesigned photo picker has already started to appear for some users, reports 9To5Google.

According to the report, the new picker launched from the left of the text field displays the most recent photo of the camera roll below a live camera and a shortcut to open the smartphone’s ‘Gallery’ next to it.

Users can see 22 more images by swiping left and also get a shortcut to quickly open the camera.

The pane gets bigger as the user scrolls down and can comfortably display 15 images at once. The user can find floating action buttons (FABs) for the camera and folders in the bottom-right corner.

The update improves the usability of a regularly used component.

“Today’s large (and tall) screens can be effectively used by allowing users to quickly switch to a gallery view by swiping up,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the tech giant recently started testing end-to-end encryption, like WhatsApp or Telegram, to its Messages’ group chats.

The tech giant first announced its plan to provide end-to-end encryption to group chats over RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the Messages app earlier this year.

20221107-110404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Germany’s international hardware fair resumes after 4.5-yr suspension

    Tesla won’t stop union vote, says Elon Musk

    Sun spews intense solar flare, sparks radio blackout in Asia, Australia

    Genetic links found between Covid and other diseases