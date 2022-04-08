INDIASCI-TECH

Google ‘multisearch’ tool to help users search with photos

Google has introduced multi-search on its platform that allows people to use text and images at the same time to find the most relevant results.

Currently available as a beta feature in English in the US, multisearch allows people to search with both images and text at the same time, to help them with their visual needs, including style and home decor questions.

“With multisearch, you can ask a question about an object in front of you or refine your search by colour, brand or a visual attribute,” Google said in a statement late on Thursday.

To get started, simply open up the Google app on Android or iOS, tap the Lens camera icon and either search one of your screenshots or snap a photo of the world around you, like the stylish wallpaper pattern at your local coffee shop.

Then, swipe up and tap the “+ Add to your search” button to add text.

You can take a screenshot of the orange dress and add the query “green” to find it in another colour.

You can also snap a photo of your dining set and add the query “coffee table” to find a matching table.

“All this is made possible by our latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence, which is making it easier to understand the world around you in more natural and intuitive ways,” said Google.

“We’re also exploring ways in which this feature might be enhanced by MUM — our latest AI model in Search — to improve results for all the questions you could imagine asking,” the company added.

