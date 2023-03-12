SCI-TECHWORLD

Google now let beta users reorder devices in Home app

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google is rolling out a new feature in its Home application for users in the beta programme, which will allow them to reorder devices.

The Google Home team promised in December last year that it was “actively working on the ability to reorder your Favourites look out for that in the first half of next year,” reports 9To5Google.

Beta users will now see a “Reorder” button at the bottom of the Favourites tab, while “Add” appears to have been renamed to “Edit.”

It is still unclear when this feature will be released to more users.

In January this year, it was reported that the tech giant had started to roll out full TV controls on its Google Home application.

These controls include volume up/down, un/mute, power on/off, play, pause, channel and a source list.

Earlier, the controls were only available on the Nest Hub.

20230312-141603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple removes controversial child abuse detection tool from webpage

    ShareChat closes $520 mn funding round at $5 bn valuation

    Twitch testing new way to let users discover channels

    Livspace earmarks $100 mn to invest in D2C brands in home...