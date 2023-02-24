SCI-TECHWORLD

Google One members can now use AI-powered ‘Magic Eraser’ tool

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “Magic Eraser” tool in Google Photos for Google One subscribers – both Android and iOS – and all Pixel users.

Introduced in October 2021, this tool was earlier limited to only Pixel 6 smartphones.

However, now, Google One members and all Pixel users “will be able to enjoy Magic Eraser, a new HDR video effect and exclusive collage styles,” the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“It’s frustrating when you think you have the perfect shot, only to discover distractions in the background.”

The Magic Eraser tool detects distractions in the pictures, such as photo-bombers or power lines, so that users can easily remove them.

Users can also circle or brush other things they want to erase and the tool will make them disappear.

“Plus, Camouflage in Magic Eraser can change the colour of objects in your photo to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo– putting the focus on what matters,” it added.

Moreover, with the new HDR video effect, users can now enhance the brightness and contrast across their videos.

Earlier, users were only able to balance dark foregrounds and bright backgrounds (or vice versa).

The tech giant is also adding new “Styles” to the collage editor of Google Photos for Google One members and Pixel users.

Also, Google One members will now get free shipping on orders from the print store in the US, Canada, the European Union and the UK, the company said.

