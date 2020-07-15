Google partners Rock Band, Until Dawn developers for Stadia gaming

San Francisco, July 15 (IANS) Google has teamed up with Rock Band developer Harmonix and Until Dawn studio Supermassive Games to bring exclusive games to Stadia Cloud streaming service in the near future.

Along with Harmonix, Stadia Games and Entertainment which is Google’s division responsible for developing first-party titles and publishing second-party games for Stadia has also entered partnerships with Uppercut Games, the developers of City of Brass, and Supermassive Games, the developers of the PlayStation 4 exclusive ‘Until Dawn’.

Currently, it is not clear that what kinds of projects these studios are making, They could be Stadia exclusives or just unique features for the platform.

The recent Stadia Connect also brought news of more already released games making their way to Stadia. Hitman 1 and 2 are coming to the platform on September 1st, with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice following them later this year. 2K’s PGA Tour 2K21, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and NBA 2K21 will also hit Stadia in 2020.

Earlier, French video game company Ubisoft released the first trailer for Far Cry 6 game that would make its way to Stadia Cloud gaming service, alongside other consoles, on February 18 next year.

–IANS

wh/na