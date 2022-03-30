INDIASCI-TECH

Google Pay launches Tap to Pay for UPI, in collaboration with Pine Labs

NewsWire
0
5

Google Pay in collaboration with Pine Labs on Wednesday announced the launch of Tap to Pay for UPI – a functionality that aims to bring the seamless convenience of Tap to Pay to UPI.

So far, Tap to Pay was only available for cards.

To complete a payment, all a user will need to do is tap their phone on the POS terminal and authenticate the payment from their phone, using their UPI PIN, making the process virtually instantaneous, as compared to scanning a QR code, or entering the UPI-linked mobile number.

“Fintech growth in India is writing the playbook for the world, first with enabling real time payments with UPI, and further, by innovating with flows that make the transaction time virtually zero. Tap to Pay for UPI has profound implications for high traffic retail outlets, with queue management hassles poised to be greatly reduced, and taking digital payments at POS well beyond cards,” Sajith Sivanandan, Business Head – Google Pay and Next Billion User initiatives, Google PAC said in a statement.

The functionality will be available to any UPI user who wants to use their NFC-enabled Android smartphone to transact using any Pine Labs Android POS terminal across the country. This was piloted with Reliance Retail and will now be available at other large merchants such as Future Retail and Starbucks.

“With Rs 8.26 lakh crore worth of transactions in just the month of December 2021, UPI has taken off in a big way in India. Today, we are pleased to partner Google Pay and enable tap to pay for UPI transactions on Pine Labs Android POS terminals. We believe this will further strengthen UPI acceptance in India and appeal to consumers, especially the youth population who have taken a liking for contactless and digital payments,” Kush Mehra, Chief Business Officer, Pine Labs added.

20220330-145425

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mother, daughter killed in B’luru; 4 teams formed to nab killers

    Justice Bhandari sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras HC

    Police issues advisory for protected persons in Kashmir

    Telangana to provide Rs 10L to every poor Dalit family