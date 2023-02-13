SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Photos may soon get cloud backup support for Locked Folder

Tech giant Google is reportedly planning to add cloud backup support to the “Locked Folder” of its photo sharing and storage service ‘Google Photos’.

The new feature has been discovered in a hidden settings page in the application’s latest version, reports Android Central.

With the new capability, users will get a way to back up images and videos saved in Locked Folder.

Introduced in 2021, the space is meant to keep sensitive photos out of the users’ main camera roll.

Currently, the photos and videos locked behind the folder are not able to recover once the users’ phone is reset or the Photos application is uninstalled, the report said.

In September last year, a report mentioned that several Google Photos users had complained that their old photographs had been “corrupted”.

People began noticing that their years-old photos (over five years, approximately) had lines and deep cracks running through them.

Meanwhile, Google, last year, had also added new filters in Google Photos to help users show their skin in its true shade.

