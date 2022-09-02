BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Google pilot to let people use alternative billing in Play Store now in India

NewsWire
0
0

Google on Friday rolled out the next phase of its pilot in India and some other countries to let users explore alternative billing options for app purchases on Play Store.

All non-gaming developers in India, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, and the European Economic Area can now sign up to participate in the pilot and offer the choice to their mobile and tablet users.

“With this next phase of Google Play’s user choice billing pilot, all non-gaming developers can offer an additional billing choice alongside Play’s billing system for their users,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“We will be sharing more in the coming months as we continue to build and iterate with our pilot partners,” the company added.

Earlier this year, the company announced a new pilot to explore user choice billing in apps on Google Play, allowing participating developers to offer users an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system.

Google said that with this pilot, it continues to evolve its platform and increase the choices available to developers and users, while “maintaining its ability to invest in the ecosystem”.

Over the last two years, Google moved away from one-size-fits-all pricing and today, 99 per cent of developers qualify for a service fee of 15 per cent or less.

“We are constantly listening to external feedback and considering changes to our business that enable the Android ecosystem to compete and thrive,” according to Google.

Users will continue to have the choice to use Google Play’s billing system.

According to the company, reasonable service fees will continue to apply in order to support its investments in Android and Play Store.

Spotify has already introduced Google Play’s billing system alongside their current billing system.

20220902-101007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PFRDA’s assets under management cross Rs 6 lakh cr

    Reliance FY22 revenue up 47%, net profit up 26%, announces Rs...

    Ex-Samsung executive Manu Sharma to lead Nothing’s India biz

    Mango varieties from Bengal, Bihar to be showcased in Bahrain