SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Pixel 6 series could get face unlock support in future update

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a Face Unlock feature for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

According to a noted XDA Forum contributor, the new Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release Beta 1.1 build contains a new change that references the face unlock system.

XDA Recognized Developer Freak07 has unearthed new evidence that Google is still working on adding Face Unlock on the Pixel 6 series. While digging the new Android 12 QRP3 Beta 1.1 build, they found a new change related to the feature in the PowerHAL config file, reports XDA Developers.

Freak07 noted that Google does not generally push device tree changes of developer previews or beta releases to their Git.

This suggests the possibility that Google might still be working on Face Unlock, and it could make its way to the Pixel 6 Pro via a future software update. However, whether that turns out to be the case remains to be seen, the report said.

Earlier reports revealed that the Face Unlock feature was internally called “Tuscany” and that Google was working on reducing its impact on the battery.

The flagship phones were expected to debut with face unlock, but the security feature was reportedly dropped at the last minute. However, the devices only launched with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

20220329-163805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cook, Pichai lobbying US Senators against antitrust law: Report

    China names first Mars rover ‘Zhurong’

    Germany pulls plug on black hole telescope on Russian satellite

    Samsung to launch TVs with LG Display’s OLED panels later this...