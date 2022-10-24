Google, known for its Search engine, has been trying to gain a footprint in the global smartphone market and with the Pixel 7 series, the company has put its best foot forward to date.

The redesigned Pixel 7 Pro, powered by next-generation Tensor G2 processor and Android 13, offers a great upgrade over the 6 series, in both the software and hardware departments.

As we already know that Pixel phones are best remembered for their camera qualities, zero bloatware and a true Android experience, 7 Pro takes those experiences a notch ahead for its Indian fans.

Let us dig deeper to understand why Pixel 7 Pro can be your best Android experience.

Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch immersive display, a beautiful polished aluminum frame and a camera bar that’s perfectly complemented by the three colour options: Snow, Obsidian and a new Hazel colour.

The device delivers Pixel’s best photo and video quality with next-gen Super Res zoom, up to two times faster Night Sight processing, sharper photos with Face Unblur and new features like Cinematic Blur.

You can extend camera range with Super Res Zoom up to 30x on Pixel 7 Pro for sharp and quality images from a distance.

The device also offers optical quality similar to a dedicated 10x telephoto lens for Pixel 7 Pro, so you have the flexibility to creatively frame your shot at multiple magnifications while maintaining high quality.

The Pixel 7 Pro also comes with Macro Focus, which delivers Pixel HDR+ photo quality from as close as three centimetres away, enabling you to take photos with full sharpness and vivid colour.

Photo Unblur, a Google Photos feature coming first to Pixel 7 Pro, uses machine learning to improve blurry pictures, even old ones.

With just a few taps, remove blur and visual noise so you can relive the moment as clearly as you remember it.

Users can also touch up those photos and easily remove distractions with Magic Eraser.

Android 13 on Pixel 7 Pro brings you the best Android experience yet. It’s fast, smart and secure, along with fresh new style and customisation capabilities.

You can recolour the look of your app icons to match the aesthetic of your phone’s wallpaper, and even assign specific languages to individual apps.

For selfie lovers, with the Guided Frame feature, those who are blind or low-vision are now able to capture selfies with a combination of precise audio guidance, high-contrast visual animations and haptic feedback.

Videos on the device have also received an upgrade with new 10-bit HDR.

You can record brighter, higher contrast videos with wider colour ranges and the Cinematic Blur tool lets you shoot cinema-like videos with beautiful, shallow depth-of-field.

Within the device, the Real Tone’s camera algorithms have been trained with more than 10,000 additional portraits of people of colour, to make sure that Pixel camera consistently renders skin tones authentically.

An improved Real Tone works in low-light settings including Night Sight.

On the security front, Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip provide multiple layers of security to help keep users safe and secure.

Titan M2 makes the phones more resilient to sophisticated attacks. The phones also come with a faster, more secure under-display fingerprint reader and an added convenience of Face Unlock thanks to advanced machine learning models.

Later this year, Pixel 7 Pro will get VPN by Google One at no extra cost, so your online activity is protected no matter what app or web browser you use.

The device comes with all-day battery life and at least five years of security updates.

Pixel 7 Pro is available on Flipkart for Rs 84,999 with some limiter-period launch offers (check for the availability of those offers).

Conclusion: In the hybrid workplace, Pixel 7 Pro is an ideal smartphone that comes with Google’s top-notch features and trust. If you want the best Android experience, this is the device for you.

20221024-121804