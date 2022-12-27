SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Pixel 7 rear camera glass cracking, users report

Users of the newer Google Pixel 7 series have been complaining that their smartphone’s rear camera module’s bar glass is randomly cracking.

Taking to Twitter and Reddit, several users reported the issue, reports Gizmochina.

A Twitter user said: “Not even a month, no drops, just regular use. Have a case on the phone. Been told it’s my problem. Is this really the quality control backed by Google? It’s clearly a manufacturing defect, and I know I’m not the only one. Please fix this Google!”

Another posted on Reddit: “I pulled my phone out of my pocket and the back camera glass was broken. I must have hit a corner while it was in my pocket. Has anyone else had this problem? I called around to the phone fixing stores and nobody has the replacement parts yet. Don’t really want to have to mail this phone in to have it fixed as it’s currently the only phone I have.”

There are multiple reports which mentioned the similar issue.

In February, it was reported that the Pixel 6 series suffered from an issue that made its under-display fingerprint scanner slow or unreliable at times.

Additionally, they were issues with its WiFi network and much more, the report said.

