SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Pixel 7a may be equipped with 8GB of RAM

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google’s upcoming “Pixel 7a” smartphone will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and will feature an updated camera bar design, the media reported.

The information came from hands-on leaked images of the tech giant’s next budget phone, reports 9To5Google.

According to the leaked images, the device is expected to feature a single SIM slot, USB-C for charging and some waterproofing around the SIM tray.

The images also revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, that’s up from the 6GB of RAM offered by last year’s Pixel 6a.

The front of the phone will likely have the same thicker bezels similar to last year’s smartphone.

Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a Tensor G2 processor, will adopt wireless charging at 5W, and pack a significant camera upgrade with a 50MP primary camera, 64MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultrawide camera.

It was also rumoured that the Pixel 7a smartphone might offer a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Also, the device is expected to offer a 90Hz 1080p display.

20230313-091405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IIT-D, DJB sign MoU to address Delhi’s water security issues

    Instagram to end live shopping feature on March 16

    Twitter bans all links to FB, Insta, Mastodon & other rivals...

    Apple Developer app updated prior to WWDC 2022