SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Pixel 7a to feature 90Hz refresh rate, wireless charging

NewsWire
0
0

Google’s upcoming Pixel 7a smartphone is set to feature 90Hz refresh rate display and wireless charging.

The device is likely to offer a 90Hz 1080p display, reports Android Authority.

On an A-series smartphone, this refresh rate would be the highest ever. Another first feature is expected to be 5W wireless charging.

Pixel 7a is likely to feature a new camera setup.

The camera sensors are expected to be “l10-wide (IMX787) and l10-UW (IMX712) with no dedicated tele lens,” the report said.

Recently, a report mentioned that the next Pixel 8 smartphone was set to feature a better processor and more RAM than its predecessors.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were expected to pack 12GB of RAM.

The Pro model was likely to offer display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels, whereas, Pixel 8 was expected to offer standard 2268 x 1080 resolution.

Both the phones were expected to feature a new Tensor chip ‘G3’.

20221112-160402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US introduces privacy bill to ban online ‘surveillance advertising’

    Ex-employees sue Musk-run Tesla for mass layoffs

    HP unveils new generation of AI-powered laptops in India

    Tesla Enhanced Autopilot now available in US, China