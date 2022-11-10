SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Pixel 8 to feature Tensor G3 chip, 12GB RAM

Googles next Pixel 8 smartphone is set to feature a better processor and more RAM than its predecessors.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to pack 12GB of RAM, reports AndroidPolice.

The Pro model is likely to offer display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels, whereas, Pixel 8 is expected to offer standard 2268 x 1080 resolution.

Both the phones are expected to feature a new Tensor chip ‘G3’.

Additionally, the devices are not expected to be foldables or tablets.

The company might give an early peek of the next Pixel flagship smartphones at the Google I/O 2023, the report said.

In August this year, a report said that Samsung was testing a next-generation Tensor chipset that was said to be the third-generation Google Tensor chipset that would power the Pixel 8 series.

The development board of the chipset had the code name ‘Ripcurrent,’ and the chip itself was codenamed ‘Zuma’.

It was assumed that the referred-to chipset was a Tensor SoC made by Samsung because the first-generation Tensor SoC had a model number similar to the one used by the referred-to chipset.

