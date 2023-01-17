Tech giant Google’s upcoming foldable smartphone Pixel Fold will reportedly feature a 7.67-inch interior screen.

YouTuber Dave2D, who posts technology-related videos, published a video featuring a replica of the rumoured foldable Pixel made of plastic, reports The Verge.

It is expected to come with a 7.67-inch interior screen with thick bezels around 5mm.

The foldable smartphone is likely to feature a 5.79-inch outer screen which is a little shorter and wider than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Moreover, it is expected to have speaker grills at the top and bottom.

The device is likely to be revealed at Google I/O, the tech giant’s annual developer conference, in May this year, but some leaks suggest a fall launch, the report said.

In November last year, it was reported that the tech giant was planning to launch its first foldable smartphone at a price of $1,799 in May this year, alongside the Pixel Tablet.

The new device is likely to come in two colour variants — Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black).

Some sources had claimed that the Pixel Fold is expected to feature the “usual Pixel-esque performance” and the Pixel flagship camera.

